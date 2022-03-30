San Mateo’s Planning Commission is recommending the city’s upcoming General Plan prioritize pedestrian and bicycle improvements and more expansive land-use changes to plan for expected population growth.
The findings are part of a wider recommendation to the City Council for changes to the city’s transportation and land use map for the 2040 General Plan, which provides a blueprint for the city’s vision for the next 20 years. The General Plan will help guide the city’s decision-making around development, infrastructure, housing, transportation, businesses, open space, schools and the environment.
The Planning Commission recommended that the General Plan include Circulation Alternative C and prioritize pedestrian improvements from that alternative, including prioritizing pedestrian and bicycle crossings over Highway 101 and State Route 92, Deputy Director of Community Development Zachary Dahl said by email. The transportation circulation map analyzes traffic options and explores new ways to improve car, transit, pedestrian and bicycle access. Alternative C combines improvements from options A and B, like creating walkable communities, prioritizing pedestrians, implementing traffic calming and safety improvements near highway on-ramps, and prioritizing improving mass transit options. Alternative C also calls for urban changes to downtown, like the Barcelona-inspired superblocks, that diverts cut-through vehicle traffic to create a pedestrian-focused downtown and fewer cars. San Mateo has made pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure improvements a key priority as it looks to build housing near transit areas and downtown.
For the preferred land use scenario, the Planning Commission primarily recommended a combination of land use alternatives B and C for all potential city areas that could experience zoning changes except study area seven, where they recommended Land Use Alternative A, Dahl said. The chosen land use map alternative will determine the density policy around building and development. Land use alternatives B and C call for higher levels of residential growth, with growth concentrated near transit and including more mixed-use options.
The city must balance planned growth and housing stock increases with building height limits in place through Measure Y. The 2020 voter ballot initiative limits building height and residential density and represents the legislative desire of many San Mateo residents to limit and control growth. However, the city must also create zoning conditions for more housing to meet state requirements and more stringent housing laws.
Further complications from dwindling water supply, sea-level rise, and air quality will also arise. Cal Water’s Urban Water Management Plan indicates insufficient water supply for projected demand from all alternatives. Potential solutions include increased conservation and decreasing consumption, with supply fluctuating during wet and dry years. San Mateo’s land-use scenario will need to consider water supply and future conservation. The city will also consider air quality safety standards near freeways and crowded roads. Sea level rise and greenhouse gas emissions are also environmental concerns.
The council used its March 22 meeting to discuss and recommend options for the City Council’s final decision April 18.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.