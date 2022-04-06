Editor,
In Curtis Driscoll’s March 30 article “San Mateo Planning Commission weighs in on General Plan,” one sentence in particular stood out. “Cal Water’s Urban Water Management Plan indicates insufficient water supply for projected demand from all alternatives.” The state Legislature is mandating development that cannot be supported by the environment. Hydroelectric power is being lost due to drought and surplus energy sources are not available. Battery storage requires lithium and cobalt, commodities in short supply with rapidly increasing prices. The water, power and transportation infrastructure necessary for development does not exist. Infrastructure expansion has no financing.
The state’s energy policies keep gas prices high to finance public transit and to discourage vehicle usage. The end result of this policy is that all food and consumer goods in California have higher costs associated with production and distribution.
While businesses are leaving California, the Legislature has considered legalizing psychedelic drugs, legalizing prostitution and expanding abortion services.
I pray our representatives abandon political agendas and pursue wisdom and understanding.
Bill Williams
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.