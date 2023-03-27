The closure of B Street between First and Second avenues in San Mateo is facing scrutiny over concerns from local restaurants about the effect on business, with the City Council planning further discussions about potentially reopening that section.
The two blocks at B Street between First and Third avenues are areas closed to all vehicle traffic but open to the public to increase pedestrian use. The council approved permanent street closures in October of 2021 on South B Street after they successfully helped struggling restaurants hold outdoor dining. The closures were so successful the council made them permanent to increase interaction and walkability and improve the downtown’s long-term future.
Since that time, some businesses on First and Second avenues have requested that the block be reopened given the lack of use and parking difficulties, according to a staff report. Several businesses have expressed concern about limited customer parking and food delivery access, with some calling for a parklet program similar to what was in downtown during the pandemic. The previous parklet program allowed restaurants to construct outdoor dining facilities in parking spaces. Akash Kapoor, owner of Curry Up Now at 129 S. B St., said in a letter to the council that the business is suffering because of the street closure and the lack of atmosphere on the block. Zella Ugur, the events manager with Porterhouse at 164 S. B St., said in a letter to the city that businesses like theirs are negatively affected by the closure and suggested a reopening for at least part of the year. She also noted people with disability issues were also struggling with the lack of parking.
At its March 20 meeting, the council in response called for further discussions about potentially reopening the street between First and Second avenues. Restaurants between Second and Third avenues have been more open to keeping the closure, with the council interested in proceeding forward with that area. Councilmember Robert Newsom said he talked to representatives from almost every restaurant in the neighborhood before the meeting and couldn’t find anyone who wanted their street closed, raising concern about what street closures would do to business morale. Newsom called for more outreach and discussions with businesses, particularly on First and Second avenues.
“I don’t want us to push forward with something that we are not going to get buy-in,” Newsom said.
Councilmember Rich Hedges was among the most vocal in support of reopening the street between First and Second avenues, while Mayor Amourence Lee and Councilmember Adam Loraine called for more discussion and community outreach on ways to reduce the hindrance on businesses.
“I think there is consensus across the board that we want to see this move forward, but we know there are components here that are not working and need to be reworked,” Lee said.
The city also plans to add automatic retractable bollards to the pedestrian mall design over safety concerns. City staff said the original traffic barricade options did not provide adequate crash protection, and instead, automatic retractable bollards are needed so businesses can unload goods and protect the users of the pedestrian mall. The use of automatic retractable bollards will increase project costs from an estimated $600,000 to $1.2 million, staff said. The construction improvements are proposed in early 2024. Further street construction of making the street level with the sidewalk is also a desire at a later point.
The pedestrian mall project would add barricades, ADA ramps, planters, public seating and bike racks in the zone, with ADA spaces and loading zones outside of the blocks. New ADA stalls could be added on Second Avenue. At the meeting, the council approved additional design and engineering work with the contractor Community Design + Architecture.
