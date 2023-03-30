As a family run property owner in downtown San Mateo and on behalf of our business owners, we feel all of B Street should be reopened. Businesses need parking and traffic exposure in order to have their customers be able to patronize them and thrive!
Closing off B Street was a good idea during the pandemic but it has lost its importance and function. Spending $1.2 million on a “temporary mall” would be a waste of taxpayers money. Our current “mall” is an embarrassment compared to our neighboring cities and any money spent would not improve anything.
When we can come up with a more comprehensive plan, with public and business input, then we should move forward. Maybe during the summer the city can close B Street on weekends as this would be a compromise until we get a definite plan for the actual mall.
Let’s really listen to our business owners and landlords, and put them first, after all, they are the core of downtown. Soon, a half a block away on Third Avenue, a private parking garage is going to open 150 spaces for public use for nights and weekends. This will be a benefit for enticing more customers to patronize our downtown area.
