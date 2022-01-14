Negotiations between SamTrans and union representatives for its bus drivers are edging closer to a contract agreement, although nothing has been finalized as of Thursday.

“The district has provided a tentative contract agreement to the leadership of ATU Local 1574,” SamTrans spokesperson Dan Liberman said by email. “We understand that they are scheduling a vote of their members. It would be premature to discuss the terms of the contract until the union members have an opportunity to vote on its ratification.”

SamTrans has been in negotiations for several months with ATU Local 1574, which represents bus operators, maintenance staff and Call Center employees. SamTrans drivers have served as essential workers throughout the pandemic and been hailed for their efforts throughout the last two years.

In October, SamTrans, known as the San Mateo County Transit District, announced it reached an agreement with employees representing its Bus Contract Inspector Unit, Bus Transportation Supervisory Unit, Facility Maintenance Technician Unit, Maintenance Instructor Unit, Transit Inspector Unit and Maintenance Supervisory Unit.

