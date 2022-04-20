The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released its first annual Military Equipment Use Policy, detailing the more than $2 million worth of equipment in its ownership as part of a state mandate process aimed at expanding transparency around the stock of military-grade weapons held by any given jurisdiction.
“This policy and the equipment covered by it is part of our continuing effort to build trust with the communities we serve while, at the same time, providing us with the tools we need to protect life under the most difficult circumstances a law enforcement officer may encounter,” said Lt. Eamonn Allen, who oversees professional standards for the department, during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
During the required update from the Sheriff’s Office on the policy, Allen noted the Sheriff’s Office does not currently own any equipment directly handed down by the military or that is from companies who supply the military with equipment.
But the department does own equipment that falls under what the state defines as military equipment, based on interpretations of Assembly Bill 481, which took effect this January. In total, acquiring and maintaining the equipment has cost the department more than $2 million.
And the county has previously owned equipment handed down by the military that was returned some years ago, Allen noted.
According to the report, the county currently owns a Lanco Bearcat armed vehicle, a mobile command vehicle, two bean bag launchers and bean bag munition, three bomb squad robots, four .50 caliber semi-automatic rifles and ammunition, four 37 millimeter tear gas launchers and tear gas grenades, 10 pepperball launchers, 11 drones, 41 stingball grenades, 42 flashbang devices and 114 less-lethal launchers used to fire rounds of soft rubber bullets.
“This equipment is necessary because there are no reasonable alternatives that can achieve the same objective of officer and civilian safety,” Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said.
Supervisor Warren Slocum, a Vietnam war veteran and the lone vote against accepting the policy, raised concerns about calling the stock “military equipment” given that the items are not technically affiliated with the military, a concern shared by the department when putting together the presentation, Deputy Chief County Attorney David Silberman said, who is assigned to advise the Sheriff’s Office.
Silberman said the decision was ultimately made to continue to call the equipment military equipment because that’s how the state Legislature has defined the items, regardless of their origins and to do otherwise did not feel fully transparent.
“We chose to use the terminology that the Legislature used but we recognize that that could theoretically cause some concern or confusion for folks who don’t understand what it’s about,” Silberman said.
Recognizing community concerns around local law enforcement departments owning and using military-grade equipment, Assembly Bill 481 was enacted to boost transparency between agencies and the public and requires that the department hold a community meeting within 30 days of releasing the report.
Allen said the department would host its first forum around this time next year after additional data could be collected including the number of times the equipment was deployed, any potential complaints and the outcome of those complaints.
Board President Don Horsley, echoing a public comment made by community member Elsa Schafer, encouraged Bolanos to hold a public forum this year to better explain the purpose of owning the equipment that he also defended.
“I think it’s naive to think terrorism isn’t a possibility so I think there’s good reason for it and I would recommend that you do have, rather than wait another year, some public forum in the meantime so people can understand,” Horsley said.
The board also approved an amendment to the county’s firearm policy that prohibits guns on county property to allow for the public to surrender their firearms to the Sheriff’s Office during a county-backed buyback event.
In other business, County Executive Officer Mike Callagy presented the board with an update on a report about county staff’s mishandling of surplus protective equipment and committed to implementing a number of recommendations made by the report’s author James Lianides, a former Sequoia Union High School District superintendent, with experience managing large organizations and purchasing practices.
While supervisors again expressed disappointment in the mishandling that led to more than $7 million worth of protective equipment being left out in the rain, most also agreed it was time to move forward from the event while making sure it’s never repeated.
“A horrible mistake was made, there’s no doubt about that but we have owned up to it,” Supervisor Carole Groom said. “We have put new ideas forward so hopefully something like this can not happen again and we’ve been exceptionally transparent about it. … Let us acknowledge that a mistake was made and let us move on.”
