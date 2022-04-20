San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 64F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.