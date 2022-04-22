Editor,
Thank you for covering the revelation that the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office has acquired more than $2 million in military grade equipment in your April 20 edition. It was revealed only because there is new legislation requiring this disclosure.
Also, as the article mentioned, the sheriff introduced a new Military Equipment Use Policy to the County Board of Supervisors on April 19. The board voted 4 to 1 to approve the policy, with only Warren Slocum voting no. Thank you Supervisor Slocum. The policy was not even read out, let alone offered for public comment.
We need transparency from our sheriff and we don’t currently have it. San Mateo County deserves a sheriff who will prioritize support of deputies with proper training and less lethal equipment options over spending millions on new and bigger guns and shiny new office buildings.
Vote June 7 for Christina Corpus. We need to move the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office into 21st century policing, and she will be a sheriff we can trust.
Anne K. West
Redwood City
