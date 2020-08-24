Credit car • A resident on Dolores Way in Burlingame had a line of credit falsely opened in their name and used to purchase a car and open various credit cards, it was reported at 8:51 p.m. Monday, July 27.
FOSTER CITY
Property incident. Someone on Plaza View Lane stole a cell phone and refused to return it, it was reported at 2:34 p.m.. Friday, Aug. 14.
Harassing phone calls. Someone on Bounty Drive received unwanted text messages and found an unknown person impersonating them online, it was reported at 3:44 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Fraud. Someone on Chesapeake Avenue was scammed out of $500 on the Internet when their e-mail was hacked as they attempted to buy gift cards for a friend, it was reported at 9:37 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
