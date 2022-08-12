Arrested thief was busy: A San Jose resident was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle, as well as driver’s licenses, credit cards, checkbooks, mailbox keys and mail that had other peoples’ names printed on them. It occurred on the 500 block of Montwood Circle in Redwood City and was reported 10:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for physically assaulting someone else and taking their backpack on the 500 block of Kelly Avenue, it was reported 1:24 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Arrest. A Half Moon Bay resident was arrested for trespassing on the 100 block of Stone Pine Road, it was reported 2:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for a burglary, and was additionally found to be in possession of a controlled substance and burglary tools on the 700 block of Kelly Avenue, it was reported 12:02 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Burglary. Multiple people stole a total of approximately $300 worth of wine and sodas and caused approximately $3500 of damage to a storage unit behind a business on the 200 block of Main Street over several different dates. It was reported Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Vehicle theft. Someone stole a vehicle on the 800 block of Hawthorne Way, it occurred between 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 and 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole approximately $1,250 of property from a vehicle on the 100 block of Rollins Road, it was reported 7:41 Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Vehicle burglary. Someone stole approximately $2,000 worth of hand tools from two locked trucks on the 1300 block of Madera Way, it was reported 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Arrest. A woman was arrested for attempting to strike staff of a business on the 100 block of El Camino Real. She resisted arrest by attempting to strike the reporting Deputy, it was reported 7:07 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Loud noise complaint. People at an event on Brewster Avenue were reported being loud and driving their vehicles recklessly, it was reported 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Gun shots heard. Someone reported a driver in a black sedan shooting a BB gun on Washington Avenue, it was reported 9:24 Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Gun shots heard. Someone reported a dark gray Honda Accord shooting an airsoft gun out of their vehicle, it was reported 9:21 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Animal bite. Someone was bit by a dog on the leg causing bruising on Stambaugh Street, it was reported 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Burglary. Someone broke into an apartment on Redwood Avenue, it was reported 1:07 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Petty theft. Someone stole a sports bag with credit cards and keys from a locker on Broadway, it was reported 6:24 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.