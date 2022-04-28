In a final push for donations to support the San Mateo County Historical Association’s new Taube Family Carriage House, those dedicated to the project were met with a surprise $1 million contribution that cut its gap by half.
“I’m very pleased to see the project completed and that was an important gift I very much appreciate. Everyone involved with the museum appreciates that,” said Tad Taube, a key supporter and namesake of the carriage house.
County leaders and local history buffs gathered in the parking lot behind the San Mateo County History Museum for a kickoff event celebrating the association’s work to develop a carriage house that will be home to some of the association’s dozens of historical vehicles.
The county has long been a collector of various carriages and vehicles, many of which were donated by Lurline Matson Roth, the once-owner of the Filoli estate which was deeded to the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1975 without the collection of vehicles. Instead, her carriages and others collected from historic local figures or estates throughout the Bay Area have been kept in a climate-controlled facility in the county for roughly 40 years.
For years the association and its leader, Mitch Postel, have been working on plans to put the carriage out on display to the public. Initial ideas were to build a carriage house historically similar to the one that would have likely stored the vehicles but those plans have grown to something far grander.
Estimated to cost $11.5 million, the 15,000-square-foot carriage house will stand three floors tall, just behind the existing museum. The ground floor will feature a rotating gallery displaying collections from community enthusiasts with the second floor showcasing the association’s collection of 10 historic Brewster carriages, one of the top manufacturers of carriages in the mid-19th century, alongside Victorian era gowns and the museum’s textile collection.
A conservation corner on the second floor will offer visitors viewing access to the historical association’s automobile restoration efforts, separated by a window. And an interactive corner will also allow children to sit in a two-bench buggy providing them the experience of driving a horse-drawn carriage.
The top floor will include a covered rooftop terrace and banquet room, more than doubling the number of events the museum could host annually. With 4,670 square feet of space, events could have up to 200 people.
Between the carriage house and the neighboring historic Lathrop House would be a new 1,200-square-foot Lathrop Courtyard. Pavers would replace existing asphalt and planters would be placed around the courtyard. As proposed, the rear stairway of the Lathrop House would be removed and entry permanently closed to make way for the courtyard.
The building will be named in honor of its keystone donor, Tad Taube and his family, who contributed $6 million to the project. Having visited the museum years ago with a friend who was overseeing the building, Taube said he quickly felt a draw to supporting the community resource.
“I realized I was standing in the middle of something very important which was a well-guarded secret,” said Taube, a longtime car lover who described the carriage house as a “significant project” that he hopes is “going to enhance the culture of our community.”
A number of other locals have contributed to the effort including notable attorney Joe Cotchett, Towne Ford dealership president Ben Kopf and his family and fifth-generation San Mateo County resident Chonita Cleary who chairs the association’s Board of Directors.
At the start of the event, the association was only down $2 million from its funding goal but that gap was cut in half after a surprise $1 million donation was made by the law firm Corey, Luzaich, de Ghetaldi and Riddle in the name of founding partner George Corey.
Corey, who died late 2020, was a longtime supporter of the history museum, Postel said, noting Corey played a key role in restoring Courtroom A nearly 20 years ago. Amanda Riddle, a partner with the firm who announced the donation, said Corey instilled in younger attorneys the importance of investing into the community.
“This would have been exactly the way that he would want to see it go. Come in at the end with a big one. Make a huge, huge difference and that’s George Corey, making a big, big difference,” Postel said.
Construction on the carriage house is slated to begin this year after the remaining funding needs are secured. Postal said the association has a number of “hooks out in the water.”
Donors who contribute $5,000 or more will be permanently honored on a Donor Recognition Wall and a plaque within the carriage house. Other naming opportunities are also available for those who donate between $200,000 and $1 million. Contact Kaia Eakin, development specialist for endowment and capital projects, at (650) 299-0104 or kaia@historysmc.org for more information.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.