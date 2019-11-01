As wildfires burn in the Bay Area and throughout the state, the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department is analyzing wildfire danger in the three cities it serves and drafting new rules to protect homes.
By January, the department will publish a new online map of wildfire-prone areas in San Mateo, Belmont and Foster City, though the latter city faces almost zero risk of wildfire, said Fire Marshal Robert Marshall. Once the map is complete, residents will be able to enter their address and find out if their home is in any of the three wildfire hazard categories: moderate, high and very high. Marshall said San Mateo County is home to some high-risk areas, but none that could be classified as very high risk.
“The maps will give people the ability to say relatively speaking this is the risk category I’m in and it’ll allow them to make decisions based on what they know about their property,” Marshall said.
The new maps will show the likelihood of wildfire in a given area based on an analysis of vegetation and its burning characteristics, topography as well as weather and fire history. The maps will predict what would happen in certain extreme weather conditions, such as high winds.
Marshall said this information is not currently available to residents and these maps will be much more detailed than the ones on the website of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
“It’s the difference between flying in an airplane at 10,000 feet or 40,000 feet, with our maps being at 10,000 feet,” he said.
Between January and February, the department will also draft an ordinance with new rules for areas at risk of wildfire. The ordinance might require those who live in high-risk areas to clear brush within 30 feet to 100 feet of their property, remove dead or dying trees, or building standards for new homes. It might also require fire resistant vegetating, such as natives, and prohibit plants and trees that easily burn, for example Italian cypress trees. But the ordinance won’t require people to remove existing trees unless they’re dead or dying, he said.
Marhsall said the ordinance, once it’s proposed, could inspire some controversy because it might require a financial investment by property owners. But he also expects the new rules to be embraced by many.
“A lot of people have been asking for this. Everyone is anxious for something to be done so their houses aren’t in danger,” he said, adding that there will be plenty of opportunities for public input before formal hearings and a vote occurs. “Absolutely this [and the maps] will make cities much safer.”
A third separate, but related effort is also aimed for completion by the new year. Fire officials are developing countywide maps that, with the assistance of real-time weather data, will help assist with evacuations.
“We don’t want people making evacuation decisions on their own. We want to say here are zones to evacuate, here’s where the danger is and make decisions based on that,” Marshall said.
Marshall added that similar maps of Contra Costa County were used to assist with evacuations this past week after fires broke out there.
“It looked to me like the maps worked very well there so we’re excited about this project because it’ll really help us protect people if an emergency occurs,” he said.
The mapping project began last August in response to growing concern about wildfires.
“We need to make sure we’re prepared and citizens are prepared and doing everything we can to minimize the risk ahead of time,” Marshall said.
