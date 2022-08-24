Reach and Teach Books in San Mateo has been named small business of the year in the district of state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, with the store owners honored at a recent Sacramento celebration.

“We are trying to create a business that makes the world more peaceful, sustainable and inclusive,” Reach and Teach co-owner Craig Wiesner said. “To have an award this year where they recognize us feels really fantastic.”

(2) comments

cNReader
cNReader

Congratulations Craig and Derrick! An honor so well-deserved!

Tafhdyd
Tafhdyd

Congratulations Craig and Derrick for your well deserved honor. I am sure the article will bring in many first time customers that will enjoy the friendly atmosphere and variety of merchandise and become repeat customers and spread the word.

