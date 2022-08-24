Reach and Teach Books in San Mateo has been named small business of the year in the district of state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, with the store owners honored at a recent Sacramento celebration.
“We are trying to create a business that makes the world more peaceful, sustainable and inclusive,” Reach and Teach co-owner Craig Wiesner said. “To have an award this year where they recognize us feels really fantastic.”
Wiesner and his husband and business partner, Derrick Kikuchi, were recognized at California’s Small Business Association’s 2022 Small Business Day celebration in Sacramento on Aug. 17, going on a tour of the Capitol and Becker’s office. At lunch, the couple spoke with Becker about their shared values of social justice and presented him with a copy of Civio, a card game available at their store highlighting major civil rights decisions.
“Craig, Derrick and Reach and Teach focus on the community values and world values we greatly prize in the 13th Senate District,” Becker said in a statement. “The personal learning journey that led Craig and Derrick to take up this mission is as spirited, inspiring and fun as the business they’ve built together.”
The book, children’s toys and gift store at 144 W. 25th Ave., started in 2004 and is centered around social justice in its business model. The inspiration for its start came after the couple talked at Palo Alto High School in 2003 about their travels to Afghanistan for an interfaith delegation following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. A student recommended the pair quit their tech jobs to focus on teaching peace and social justice because of how inspiring the talk was, something the pair took to heart when starting the store.
Wiesner grew up in New York in poverty and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force before being forced out because he was gay. Kikuchi was raised by a man who was once forced into a Japanese internment camp during World War II. Their lived experiences eventually led them to always fight for social justice and being politically conscious, as shown in their items.
The store also focuses on sustainability and is a certified green business with all eco-friendly products. Wiesner, an introvert, was glad others have helped them with outreach and awareness, aspects the pair don’t always do.
“We wear our beliefs on our sleeves,” Wiesner said. “We are very transparent about what the store is all about, and you can tell as soon as you walk in.”
This past year has been the store’s best year, seeing record numbers of sales and customers, including the best Christmas the store has seen. The store has seen good numbers over the year’s first six months. Wiesner attributed it to more people going out in public following being stuck inside during the pandemic. He also said that word about the store has spread over the past year, with customers bringing more friends and family. Last year, the store also increased inventory to make it more abundant, using a federal loan to increase products, leading to further sales, especially among puzzles. Many kids tell him it’s their favorite place to come and visit.
“It’s very affirming,” Wiesner said of more people visiting. “It means we’ve created a space that is not only achieving a mission of creating a more peaceful and inclusive world, but it’s also a place where people have found joy, and how often do you get a chance to do that?”
Congratulations Craig and Derrick! An honor so well-deserved!
Congratulations Craig and Derrick for your well deserved honor. I am sure the article will bring in many first time customers that will enjoy the friendly atmosphere and variety of merchandise and become repeat customers and spread the word.
