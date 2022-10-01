Kelly-Moore Paints, one of the largest paint companies in the nation founded in San Carlos 76 years ago, was acquired by the Miami-based global investment firm Flacks Group, representatives announced Friday.
“This is an exciting time for Kelly-Moore Paints,” said Steve De Voe, chairman and CEO of Kelly-Moore Paints, in a press release announcing the transition. “Our customers are at the center of everything we do and under the ownership of Flacks Group, we will have the resources and ability to continue to innovate and deliver the best products and experiences to our customers in the professional paint industry and remain highly competitive in the marketplace.”
Since its founding in 1946 by William H. Kelly and William E. Moore, Kelly-Moore Paints has grown from a single shop in San Carlos to 157 locations across the nation, employing more than 1,200 people. The company is still headquartered in San Carlos, at 1390 El Camino Real.
Financial details behind Flacks Group’s acquisition of the company were not made public but the firm is on track to exceed $1 billion in revenue in the next two to three years when combined with another company in its portfolio, Pleuger Industries.
“Kelly-Moore Paints is a true legacy brand that resonates across multiple generations,” said Charles Gassenheimer, managing director at Flacks Group, in the press release. “Since 1946, the company’s high-quality products have exemplified American manufacturing and its exceptional service has earned the company a loyal customer base.”
