San Bruno city officials are exploring the possibility of metered parking downtown and in the surrounding area to create more car turnover for patrons and generate revenue.

The City Council plans to iron out the details of the program in late September discussing parking price per hour, rates for downtown employees and how to use the revenue generated. Vice Mayor Tom Hamilton said parking along San Mateo Avenue, the city’s downtown, is overutilized and parking in the nearby city-owned parking lots is underutilized and the meters will help create a better ebb and flow in the downtown.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Terence Y
Terence Y

A few more reasons (aka dollars) to not bother in patronizing San Bruno downtown shops. Those extra bucks each time will eat into budgets for absolutely nothing. But hey, after the city awarded a $2.5 million contract, you need to make the money back somehow… I guess folks should head back to the malls and places with plenty of free parking. Meanwhile, do we need some sunlight in finding out why a $2.5 million contract was awarded for parking services?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription