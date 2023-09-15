Parking meters are just one form of a set of policies called “congestion pricing.” Under congestion pricing policies, municipalities charge users of public goods, such as roads and parking spaces, a small fee. Congestion pricing can be flexible, with higher prices at peak hours of use, like rush hour. The goal is to reduce congestion on public right-of-ways so everyone using them can get where they need to be in a fast and time-efficient manner.
Around the world, congestion pricing systems have successfully supported their goals. Washington, D.C., implemented a dynamic parking pricing system in 2017 that reduced the perceived time spent searching for parking by seven minutes within two years. London and Stockholm, early implementers of congestion pricing in small inner-city neighborhoods, saw traffic reductions of more than 20% in the areas covered by the policy.
As a side benefit, congestion pricing generates revenue cities can use to invest in better transit infrastructure. Though setting up the systems requires an initial investment, jurisdictions can break even after three to four years and start turning a profit. D.C.’s parking management trial increased overall parking revenues from the area by 17% in its first two years, even though revenue generation was not the policy’s intent. Although it reduced traffic overall, Stockholms’s traffic pricing system generated over $70 million in operating profit annually.
The revenue can help support additional investments in transit infrastructure. London’s pricing system generated £80 million in annual operating income to invest in other transit infrastructure. Additionally, congestion pricing tends to lead to increased public transit usage, leading to substantial greenhouse gas reductions.
Even though the evidence is clear, localities across San Mateo County have historically tried to reduce traffic another way: blocking housing. Until approximately 2017, local jurisdictions had near infinite ability to restrict new development. As a result, until only recently, most San Mateo County jurisdictions had a slow growth rate. Even now, the pace of development is much slower than historic levels in the mid-20th century, when housing was more affordable.
Blocking housing locally only makes traffic worse across the entire region. In large part, because cities were so effective at preventing new homes, a housing shortage has caused prices across the area to increase massively.
The housing shortage prices teachers, police officers, store clerks and other essential workers out of our communities. As a result, San Mateo has more super commuters – workers who must commute at least 90 minutes each way to their jobs – entering the county every day than ever, despite the temporary reduction in commuting initiated by the recent coronavirus pandemic.
Preventing housing for the full spectrum of our community members causes all of San Mateo County to suffer the negative externalities of widespread traffic. Traffic volumes have largely rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and wasting time. Many middle-class households working on the Peninsula must commute from out of the area, often from the fringes of Contra Costa or Solano counties.
If San Bruno and the rest of the Peninsula’s local jurisdictions want to get serious about stopping traffic, then they’ll pursue dynamic congestion pricing more broadly for both parking and driving. The only way to really stop traffic is to put a price on it.
Mia Clapham is a San Bruno resident who enjoys volunteering at the Peninsula Humane Society.
