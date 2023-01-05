SamTrans has appointed San Mateo County supervisors Ray Mueller and David Canepa and Hillsborough Councilmember Marie Chuang to its Board of Directors, the transit agency announced Wednesday.
Mueller and Canepa are currently members of the county board and serve Districts 3 and 5, respectively. Chuang will represent the cities in the central part of the county and serves on the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County and the San Mateo Operational Area Emergency Services Organization. The trio replaces former Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone, retired Supervisor Carole Groom and Supervisor Dave Pine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.