After nearly seven years of accepting donations of used furniture and appliances and selling them to shoppers looking for a bargain, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1411 Industrial Road in San Carlos is slated to close its doors in September.
Though an official closing date has yet to be finalized, the store generating funds for the nonprofit’s efforts to build affordable housing will close in September, which is when its lease on the space is set to end, said Habitat for Humanity Greater San Francisco spokesman Anthony Singer.
Having helped find a new home for everything from beds and sofas to light fixtures and cabinets, the San Carlos store is one of eight Habitat for Humanity ReStores operating in the Bay Area in locations as far north as Santa Rosa and as far south as Monterey, noted Singer. He explained ReStores have opened and closed across the country based on several local factors, one of which is the availability of property providing the nonprofit with a chance to deliver extra funds to support the organization.
According to a press release, 153 ReStores have opened and 76 ReStores have closed in the last five years. Those who have shopped at the San Carlos location are encouraged to visit the nonprofit’s stores in Concord, Oakland, San Jose and Santa Rosa, according to the release.
“ReStores are a great place for anyone for an eye for a bargain,” said Singer. “The ReStore is a perfect combination between wonderful donors and wonderful shoppers and it then … generates funds that [Habitat for Humanity]s around the state and around the country can then put into affordable housing.”
Among the more memorable items donated to the San Carlos ReStore was a new set of high-end cabinets crafted in Germany and valued at $37,000, which Singer said sold for more than $15,000, proceeds used toward affordable housing projects. He added tables, grandfather clocks and broken light fixtures restored by volunteers were also among the gently-used items donors hoped could get a second chance with ReStore shoppers, he said.
The organization is working to offer as many of the store’s 12 staff members and team of volunteers alternative opportunities within the organization, according to the release.
San Bruno resident Hiam Habash said she comes to the San Carlos ReStore about once a month to look for furniture she can refurbish for her own home and for family members, and noted she has purchased good quality dressers and tables there. She could imagine the store being a good resource for those with the skills to refurbish furniture or install large items like cabinets or doors to be able to make home improvements.
Habash was disappointed to learn the store is set to close, and was sad to see sale tags on many of the items.
“It is hard to see it like this,” she said.
Singer said a final clearance sale date will be announced shortly, and shoppers in the meantime will find good deals there, especially on weekends. He said banners and signs posted outside the store will help keep shoppers updated on new developments.
Singer said the nonprofit is extending thanks to the store’s many donors and shoppers over the years, and encouraged both regulars and newcomers to stop in while there are several deals to be found.
“If you’ve never put your head in a ReStore, now is the perfect time get in there and grab a bargain,” he said.
Visit bayarearestore.com for a list of other ReStore locations in the Bay Area.
