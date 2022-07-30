A person who wants to live in a two-bedroom, market rate apartment in the San Francisco metropolitan area must make more than $60 an hour to afford it, according to a report released Thursday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. The San Francisco metro area, comprised of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties, has the most expensive housing of any other jurisdiction in the nation, according to the report. Residents of the area must earn $61.50 per hour to afford an apartment of that size.The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s 2022 Out of Reach report highlights the affordability crisis in the Bay Area and nationwide. It says full-time minimum wage workers are unable to afford a modest two-bedroom rental home in any state, metropolitan area, or county. In 91% of U.S. counties, a one-bedroom rental home at fair market rent is also out of reach for a full-time minimum wage worker.“The task of solving America’s affordable housing crisis might seem overwhelming, especially to those closest to the problem, but the solution is simple: We must invest in housing America,” Rep. Maxine Waters, chairwomen of the House Financial Services Committee in the preface to the report, said. The Bay Area is home to three of the top 10 most expensive metropolitan areas in the country. The other two are Santa Cruz-Watsonville and San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara where it takes $60.35 and $55.15 to afford that two-bedroom rental home, the report says. Catherine Bracy, CEO and co-founder of California-based TechEquity Collaborative, which mobilizes technology workers and companies to solve the affordability crisis, thinks the solution, especially in the Bay Area, boils down to a simple economic challenge.She said we have more demand for housing than we have supply, so we must build more housing. “Obviously, that’s going to happen overnight,” Bracy said. So, we must also prevent people from losing their homes, she said. Lawmakers need to strengthen tenant laws while allowing property owners to make a fair living, Bracy added. California requires jurisdictions to build certain amounts of market rate, moderate rate, low-income and very-low-income housing.But “right now they are targets,” Bracy said. “There are many cities that want to drag their feet.”Also, she thinks the state needs more housing than what is required by the targets. “It’s a daunting task,” she said.She called it a multi-jurisdictional problem. Each jurisdiction has a key to unlock solutions, she said, including the federal and state governments.She would feel much better if the federal government put as much attention on housing as it does gas prices. Housing is “a critical human need,” she said. “We don’t treat it that way,” she said. People are coping, Bracy said, by cutting costs on other goods, going into debt, living in unsafe conditions and long distances from work.Bracy said the lack of housing is causing homelessness.Alina Harway, spokesperson for the Non-Profit Housing Association of Northern California, which advocates for affordable housing in the Bay Area, thinks residents need to press lawmakers to create the changes needed. It’s up to residents to decide “what do we want for our communities?” Harway said.
Report: Housing ‘out of reach’ for many workers
- By Keith BurbankBay City News
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- Millbrae lawsuit alleges wrongful termination, collusion
- Half Moon Bay bicyclist killed in coastal crash
- San Mateo 24 Hour Fitness site may become offices
- Millbrae sues California High-Speed Rail Authority
- San Mateo County home prices trailing national rate
- San Mateo reworking pedestrian mall
- Pan Am Flight 7 memorial planned for Millbrae
- San Mateo County commercial real estate is hot
- Oh, Yeh!: Max Yeh pitches American 12s to the Nor Cal finals
- American 10s open Nor Cals with another no-hitter
Images
Videos
Commented
- Distraction and diversion (29)
- The Electoral College thwarts leftism (21)
- Disagree with grace (20)
- Inflation is temporary, climate change is constant (18)
- The courts shift, deal with it (17)
- The Jan 6 hearings show that lies can kill (14)
- Keeping the American experiment alive (13)
- Just imagine, no Electoral College (11)
- Facts, opinions, observations (10)
- What we are trying to achieve (9)
- Do your homework, people (9)
- SSFUSD bond needed (8)
- Congressional inquiries (8)
- The trouble with geese (8)
- Contraceptives aren’t perfect (8)
- Just imagine, no Electoral College (7)
- History note (7)
- We will fight for reproductive rights (7)
- Standing by popular science and the popular vote (6)
- No middle ground on abortion (6)
- Just one question (6)
- Jill Biden, education chief to kick off summer learning tour (5)
- It didn’t go far enough (5)
- Electoral College confusion (4)
- Down with the Electoral College (4)
- Get rid of the Electoral College (4)
- Have some empathy for women (4)
- Tennis hero (4)
- Redwood City Council should be recalled (4)
- Protesters rally for Foster City geese (3)
- New candidates, new districts and the filing deadline of Aug. 12 (3)
- This is America? (3)
- Officials implore action amid challenges to abortion rights in San Mateo County (3)
- New attack on Prop 13 involves racial inequity (3)
- Impact of Roe on the election (3)
- Challenging local perspectives (3)
- Scouting and skills (3)
- This old house (3)
- Pushback for Redwood Shores development (3)
- Poop palaces and swimming pools (3)
- Is there enough? (3)
- Mask up, we’re still in a pandemic (3)
- Will increasing school money help improve academic outcomes? (3)
- Stanford’s energy usage improvements (3)
- Gun buybacks: Helpful or not? (2)
- Foster City proceeding with lethal options for geese (2)
- Restrictions hit Peninsula as drought worsens (2)
- San Mateo reworking pedestrian mall (2)
- San Mateo County fails to step up to climate crisis (2)
- Listen to the people, San Mateo (2)
- End of the road for longtime San Mateo businesses (2)
- No hypocrisy, just help (2)
- Happy Fourth of July — the center holds (2)
- Easy geese solution (2)
- Bye bye Fish Market, hello more housing? (2)
- Why the MLB has lost attendance (2)
- More like socialist housing (2)
- It’s over, now what? (2)
- Local levee upgrades: A massive job (2)
- South San Francisco Unified School District’s $430 million bond measure (2)
- Memo to Sue Lempert (2)
- Abortion as birth control (2)
- Change, change and more changes are coming (2)
- 2 nice guys, opponents on the November ballot (2)
- Abortion pills will soon be available on California campuses (2)
- Getting youth active, involved (2)
- BART again requires masking (2)
- Drought has returned and brown is better (1)
- Avoiding vaccines does not make a hero (1)
- Appeals court: Congress can see some Trump financial records (1)
- San Mateo County police reports: Weekend • July 9-10, 2022 (1)
- San Mateo County ditches parcel tax (1)
- Toxic algae found in San Gregorio Creek Lagoon (1)
- No math involved (1)
- Redwood City Fixit Clinics aim to breathe life back into older goods (1)
- Half Moon Bay bicyclist killed in coastal crash (1)
- San Mateo County police reports: Weekend-Monday • July 2-3-4, 2022 (1)
- Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows absentee ballot drop boxes (1)
- We are not amused (1)
- Lower budget deficits needed (1)
- Higher salaries and housing freedom (1)
- Is Gavin Newsom eyeing a run at the White House? (1)
- An inevitable surprise (1)
- Belmont delays Parks Master Plan decision (1)
- A victory for liberty (1)
- Bird scooters landing in Redwood City (1)
- 12th year of record growth for San Mateo County (1)
- Technology’s impact after pandemic (1)
- San Mateo City Council to review street closure design (1)
- Boat dwellers evicted for biotech in South San Francisco (1)
- Djokovic is not a hero (1)
- Sad Ukrainian reality (1)
- School trustee’s departure, issues with SM-FC board (1)
- Misinformation (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- 4 Tips for Aging Gracefully
- Indiana Senate to vote on near-total abortion ban
- Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die
- Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad
- Q&A: Melissa Barrera survives, on screen and in Hollywood
- In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of COVID
- Biden no longer shy in singling out Trump, the 'former guy'
- Pacifica startup gets funding from Google
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Ray Fowler said:Jorg, gammel venn…If your blog is intended to promote only your viewpoints and opinion on things, then those views might be better presented a…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.