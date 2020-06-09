Redwood City preserves demonstrator’s artwork
Photos by: Greg Wilson, Mark Simon and courtesy of Jose Castro
Jose Castro rallied local artists to help turn sheets of wood meant to protect businesses from potential vandalism into murals showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement. There is now an effort to preserve 26 boards covered in artwork being led by Ernie Schmidt, the general manager of the Fox Theatre, who reached out to the city about finding the pieces a permanent home.
Many artists took to turning sheets of wood meant to protect businesses from potential vandalism into murals showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement and creating artwork a business owner and Redwood City officials plan to preserve.
“The start of the conversation was surreal and they caught me at a moment when I was looking at blank plywood boards covering the theater. ... They asked for permission to paint on the boards and my response was very short. As long as it was drawn from the heart, have at it,” said Ernie Schmidt, the general manager of the Fox Theatre on Broadway.
Now covering the entrance to the over 80-year-old theater is the face of George Floyd, an unarmed black Minneapolis man who was killed by police officers on May 25 after allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill. His death, along with a series of other killings of black men and women at the hands of the police, has inspired protests nationwide including a demonstration on June 2, in Redwood City.
Jose Castro, a local artist responsible for an 80-foot-by-24-foot mural in North Fair Oaks, was walking with his girlfriend down Broadway where the Fox Theatre sits just across from where the peaceful demonstration was held at Redwood City’s Courthouse Square. Expanding past the marquee, he and other artists turned the blank sheets of word into a display of support for demonstrators.
“I went on Instagram Live and let [my followers] know the opportunity was available to speak, be present and stand with the black community. The beautiful boards are the essence of what community should be about,” said Castro.
Seeing the diversity of community members participating in decorating the boards and taking photos with the finished product was what Castro appreciated most.
“It’s so beautiful to see everybody recognizing the opportunity. Latinos came out voicing their opinion and were standing in solidarity. The fight is still going on,” said Castro. “White people, they need to understand their silence is important and taking a picture with [the mural] and posting it says ‘I’m standing with you.’”
The effort to preserve 26 boards covered in artwork is being led by Schmidt who reached out to the city about finding the pieces a permanent home. Fox Theatre staff have also reached out to the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University as a possible location for the artwork.
The boards were coated with anti-graffiti paint immediately after the demonstration to protect them from potential vandalism. Until a permanent location for the artwork can be found, they may be temporarily placed around the city public library on Middlefield Road for public viewing.
Mayor Diane Howard said the community was making the most of a difficult situation after merchants took justified precautions to protect their businesses.
“I said to several people that the artists were taking lemons and making lemonade,” said Mayor Howard.
Another suggestion for what to do with the artwork involved hosting a silent auction to financially assist the theater after a loss in revenue due to shuttering and the cost of putting up the protective boards. Community members have also organized a GoFundMe donation page for downtown businesses to offset the cost of board installation.
Castro said his only request is for the artwork to remain within the community.
“It stands for Black Lives Matter and I hope it’s preserved locally so people remember that we brought the fight to our community to let our black brothers and sisters know we stand for them,” he said.
