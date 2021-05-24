Jeffrey Graham, a 49-year-old man from Redwood City, was arrested in downtown Half Moon Bay on suspicion of indecent exposure Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
At about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a man exposing himself in a public place on the 600 block of Kelly Avenue.
The deputies who responded to the scene found Graham with his shorts pulled down and his genitals exposed, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
Graham was also identified as the suspect by a witness at the scene and was placed under arrest and booked at the San Mateo County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, officials said.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.