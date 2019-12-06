Redwood City homeless encampment dismantled
A portion of the homeless encampment on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City that was dismantled between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the residents have since relocated across the street, but have been told that area will be cleared up as well within a week.
A long-standing homeless encampment on Seaport Boulevard in Redwood City has been dismantled as complaints mounted, leaving many of the campers unsure where they’ll go next.
The encampment was located near the intersection of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street and was home to between eight and 15 people and as many tents for the past eight to nine months. Starting Tuesday, crews with the Union Pacific railroad, which owns the property, began taking down the camp and clearing the vegetation there. Work largely wrapped up on Thursday.
“Union Pacific’s highest priority is the safety of our employees and the communities we service,” the railroad said in a statement. “Trespassing on railroad property is a problem, which creates a hazard for the public as well as Union Pacific employees.”
Redwood City police Officer Chris Rasmussen, who was there to supervise the dismantling of the camp, noted it was a Union Pacific-led effort, but also acknowledged the camp had become a health hazard and was the subject of daily complaints from nearby businesses and workers who frequent the area.
“We’re not in the business of ripping out camps, but when a camp gets too big and messy it becomes a public health and safety hazard and we can’t have that go on,” he said.
While the cleanup was taking place, Rasmussen brought in various nonprofits, including LifeMoves and Downtown Streets, to help the campers find shelter and access services. About three or four of the campers agreed to move into a local homeless shelter.
“We did good,” he said. “Getting just one person off the streets is phenomenal.”
But for some campers, including Shannon, who did not want to share her last name, the shelter is not an option because she works a night shift and needs a bed during the day while shelters are only available at night.
She and the majority of those living in the now-disbanded camp have since relocated across the street. They were told they have about a week before that area will be cleared as well and are currently figuring out their next move.
According to the campers, Union Pacific alerted them a week before they removed the camp, but they felt they should’ve been given more time to relocate and are frustrated with the timing of the removal given the season.
“I wish they gave us more time because of the rain,” Shannon said, adding that some of their property was “bulldozed.” “I feel like they try to clear people out every year before the new year and we just do musical chairs and transfer spots.”
Once their new camp is taken down in a week, she said the only other feasible spot to relocate to is under a Highway 101 underpass, but is reluctant to do so because that area is infested with rodents. She’s also been kicked out of that spot in the past.
Her fellow camper, Jerry, said the removal of the camp was depressing for those who lived there.
“It was sad. The whole camp is depressed,” he said. “It really sucks when you lose everything. You’re already at the bottom and you kind of go in a hole after that.
“I don’t feel like the city cares,” he continued, adding that many of the services offered aren’t especially useful to him personally. He also has little faith in county-led efforts that seek to place him in housing.
“It’s not easy being out here I’ll tell you that. The hardest part is the cold and getting comfortable and then getting kicked out,” he said. “Now we have to start all over again.”
