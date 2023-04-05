A San Mateo City Council discussion on the general plan saw residents come out to oppose proposed land use designations at 25th Avenue that would allow higher density and heights, with the city expected to change designations to compromise.
Most of the public comments at the April 3 meeting focused on lowering the proposed height and density land use for the 25th Avenue area near El Camino Real in the draft general plan, a document that contains the policies and goals around physical growth, infrastructure and other improvements. The original land use proposal called for parts of 25th Avenue to be up to four to six stories in some areas, which led to residents calling for lowering the heights. After hearing feedback, city staff plans to alter the area to a three- to five-story range through mixed-use medium designation. Many residents were concerned about the transition from buildings to single-family residential neighborhoods and the lack of community outreach about the changes. Many said they became aware of the issue after hearing from their neighbors or a leaflet. In a letter to the city, resident Danny Baciocco, who lives on 25th Avenue, said he was concerned about the developments and the lack of communication.
“I am generally for the increase of housing in our city, and see the need for multifamily residents, of which our neighborhood has ample amounts, but a five-story tower with no parking in the middle of a residential zone is completely unacceptable,” Baciocco said by email to the city.
One business owner on 25th Avenue, Jenny Li, said in a letter that she opposed the changes on 25th Avenue and wished the city had reached out to the business community on 25th Avenue.
“I am worried I will lose my business and not be able to afford the rent at a new building,” Li said in her email to the city.
City staff also agreed to adjust land use plans for the parking lot of the Waypoint Church, previously known as First Presbyterian Church, at 194 W. 25th Ave. Originally zoned for three to five stories, it will now be zoned residential low of around two to four stories. Residents expressed concern about the loss of parking and building heights.
Councilmember Adam Loraine acknowledged he could have done more to communicate and provide outreach but is hopeful there can be a compromise that focuses development in the transit areas and highways and away from single-family neighborhoods. He noted the median home price in San Mateo is $2 million and rents had risen substantially, while the state has also mandated the city zone for more housing units.
“Even though we have done a lot of outreach, we clearly haven’t reached everybody, and there is more to be done there,” Loraine said.
The council also changed the office height maximums in the designated land use areas from seven stories to five stories. At its March 6 meeting, it originally decided on a seven-story maximum. The 10 areas include El Camino Real, Bel Mateo and Mollie Stone, downtown, Peninsula Avenue, Campus Drive, North Shoreview, Parkside Plaza, Hillsdale and Bridgepointe.
The council also directed staff to work on polling language for a potential 2024 ballot measure that would look at the willingness to zone beyond Measure Y limits. Zach Dahl, deputy director of Community Development, said the city wants a statistically reliable survey to be conducted of likely voters as early as possible, likely in the summer, to make the best use of the data. Measure Y is a voter-approved height and density restriction ordinance that keeps buildings to 55 feet and a density limit of up to 50 dwelling units per acre approved in 2020. Any component in the General Plan inconsistent with Measure Y requires voter approval to take effect. However, state density laws allow projects to exceed limits when a certain number of affordable units are provided. It would cost around $30,000 and take four to five months to complete.
People can go to strivesanmateo.org for more information about the general plan.
