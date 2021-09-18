After four years of construction, officials from Caltrain, the city of San Mateo and elsewhere celebrated the completion of the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project with a ribbon-cutting event Friday.
Caltrain, in cooperation with the city, raised the tracks and slightly lowered the road at East 25th Avenue, which has been one of the agency’s busiest grade crossings in San Mateo due to its proximity to the San Mateo County Event Center.
The improvements at East 25th Avenue eliminates the risk of pedestrians and vehicles accessing the tracks, and helps reduce local traffic congestion in the area. In addition to separating the tracks and road at East 25th Avenue, the project also provided an opportunity to complete east-west street connections at 28th and 31st Avenues in conformance with the San Mateo Rail Corridor Transit-Oriented Development Plan, according to Caltrain.
As part of the $205.9 million project improvements, Caltrain built a new elevated Hillsdale Station approximately four blocks north of its previous location, and is now accessible from 28th Avenue in San Mateo. The new station features a center-boarding platform and pedestrian underpass, eliminating the need for riders to wait at a crossing gate to get from one platform to the other. It also offers riders on-demand bicycle eLockers and traditional bike racks, two parking lots and six connecting SamTrans routes, making the station a truly multi-modal transit hub, according to Caltrain.
The project was paid for with Measure A funds, contributions from the city of San Mateo, California Public Utilities Commission Section 190 and high-speed rail funds.
