A pedestrian was killed after a SamTrans bus struck a 63-year-old man at the South San Francisco BART Station Monday night, a SamTrans spokesperson confirmed.
At approximately 7:59 p.m. on Monday, a pedestrian was struck by a northbound Route 130 bus, resulting in his death, SamTrans said. Emergency personnel, including the transit police, SamTrans management staff, and the coroner, responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and the man was identified as being from San Francisco.
