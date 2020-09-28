Lauren Fitzgerald may be too young too vote, but that doesn’t mean she can’t make a difference in the election.
Fitzgerald, 15, worked with classmates at Notre Dame Belmont High School to establish an online database compiling vital information about how to cast a ballot this fall.
My Voting Plan, the website built by Fitzgerald and her classmates, is one of the many efforts by local students, teachers and legislators to cultivate the rising political interest of young people into action.
For her part, Fitzgerald appreciated the online resource as a means of educating herself and classmates about the value of voting before many could officially participate in the democratic process.
“It was a good way to learn more about voting before we necessarily had to learn and get involved civilly,” said Fitzgerald.
My Voting Plan is a comprehensive program, helping voters think through the process — from registering to voting to assuring their ballot is counted. And it works not just in California, but every other state in the nation as well as Washington, D.C.
Fitzgerald’s social science and history teacher Jonathan Tomczak said he considers the website compiling information from verified news outlets the most comprehensive national voting guide he’s encountered.
“I’m yet to find a site that has every little piece that we have,” said Tomczak.
Tomczak said he was inspired to help his students with the initiative to seize on the interest and passion high schoolers showed for the coming election, despite limited capacity to participate.
Anecdotally, he said election intrigue in his classroom is heightened this year as students sense the magnitude of the race for the White House between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden.
The recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg amplified attentiveness to the national campaign further, building off earlier security concerns around mailed ballots and the U.S. Postal Service’s role in the election, he said.
With the variety of national issues standing to shape their future and local initiatives determining their quality of life, Tomczak said he hoped to show students the variety of ways they can make a difference.
“The vote might be how your impact is counted, but it’s not the only way to make an impact,” he said.
Following the website’s launch, Tomczak said students have shared it through social media with hopes that it will inform others who may not have thought through their voting process.
“I would love to see over 200 cases of registration and pre-registration and many more voting plans completed,” he said.
Registration legislation
Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, is also seeking to boost the ability of young people to participate in elections.
The lawmaker authored legislation to enable Proposition 18, which would allow 17-year olds to vote in the primary elections during years they would legally be able to vote in a general election.
The statewide ballot initiative would bring California, typically a voting rights pioneer, in line with 18 other states which already allow young voters to participate in an entire voting cycle for the year they turn 18.
Framing the proposal as a modest expansion of voting rights, Mullin said he is hoping Proposition 18 is buoyed by the influx of youthful energy invested in this election.
Noting the common refrain around presidential elections being the most important of a lifetime, Mullin said the perspective seems especially appropriate for the decision in November.
“This one feels like you are talking about the future of our democracy and the future of our republic and what kind of future we will have for young people,” he said.
The proposal originated from Mullin’s father Gene, who worked as a government teacher in South San Francisco before his election to the state Assembly in 2002. As a lawmaker, the older Mullin attempted unsuccessfully several times to get the initiative to the state ballot.
Now with the proposal before voters, Kevin Mullin said he is hopeful Proposition 18 grows voting rights for a group he considers underrepresented — while showcasing the value of youthful civic engagement.
“In the classroom, you have an opportunity to talk about the importance of these things and hopefully create a habitual voter,” he said.
Classroom conversations
Educators across the county have capitalized on the timeliness of the elections to discuss issues of democracy, voter participation and the way representation and legislation mold society.
Julia Kempkey, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at the San Mateo Union High School District, said social studies and government teachers across the school system are linking lessons to elections.
“Any time there is a presidential election, you just take advantage of the moment,” said Kempkey, a former government teacher before transitioning to administration.
A favorite tool of hers in the classroom was the local voting guide, which she would use to walk students through the variety of races and propositions on the ballot.
She found the approach was practical to familiarize students with a vital resource, while also using it as a platform to discuss state and local issues which may otherwise be overshadowed by national politics.
“It’s a fun time, I miss being in the classroom in a presidential election,” said Kempkey. “The kids are super engaged. Especially this year, because it is such a tense one.”
Beyond curriculum and conversation, other ways to get students involved include mock elections, leveraging relationships with government organizations or showcasing opportunities for students to work at the polls.
Jenny Ortez, chair of the social studies department at Woodside High School, said students have collaborated with the county’s student democracy program to serve as election ambassadors.
For $280 a day, trained students can work at the polls and also help classmates and school community members better understand their voting rights, said Ortez. Noting the health hazards posed by COVID-19 have complicated the program, she said it remains a popular option among some young learners.
Whether it’s inspiring action at the ballot box or helping others participate, Ortez said she is heartened to see student interest converted into fulfillment of a shared civic duty.
“It’s wonderful, because that is what we do in social science — not just talk about the issues, but get involved,” she said.
Visit My Voting Plan at https://sites.google.com/view/myvotingplan/home to find out more about how to participate in the fall election.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.