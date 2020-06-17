The San Mateo City Council Monday adopted the 2021 budget without making cuts to the Police Department as was called for by numerous residents leading up to and during the meeting.
While it was disinclined to modify police funding that night, the council did agree to re-examine the department’s budget during a study session in July. City Manager Drew Corbett noted the council can vote to amend any portion of the budget after it’s adopted.
The study session, described by councilmembers as the first in a series, will be an opportunity for both officials and residents to revisit not just the Police Department’s budget, but also its policies and protocol.
“I welcome the conversation, I welcome the transparency. This is the time to have it and it’ll only make us better,” said Councilwoman Diane Papan.
The Police Department’s 2021 budget totals $50.3 million or 35% of the general fund, a roughly 67% increase since 2013 when the department’s budget was about $29 million.
Many residents during the public comment portion called for a return to the 2013 police budget, arguing the roughly $20 million differential should be used to cover the structural deficit brought on by COVID-19, and also fund social services and housing efforts.
“I demand the City Council defund the police by at least that $20 million — there’s your fix for the budget shortfall,” said resident Chet Lexvold. “Start by abolishing the Police Activities League, get cops out of our schools and dramatically reduce the size of the police force and invest in nonpolice emergency services and affordable housing. We should not be normalizing the omnipresence of armed cops in our children’s lives or our communities.”
While the Police Department’s budget has risen by 67% since 2013, the city’s entire budget has also grown by 63% since that year, city spokeswoman Samantha Weigel confirmed after the meeting.
And Finance Director Richard Lee noted the police budget accounted for 35% of the general fund in 2013 — the same proportion included in the 2021 budget.
During the meeting, councilmembers said the growth of the police budget over the last seven years is largely due to rising salaries in an area that has seen a significant increase in the cost of living.
“It’s primarily increases in salaries and wages,” said Mayor Joe Goethals, adding police officers in 2013 were still being paid below-market rates, which they voluntarily agreed to as part of the recovery from the 2008 recession. “It’s basically a reflection that the cost of living has increased here dramatically.
“We haven’t seen a dramatic increase in the number of officers on the street and we don’t spend a lot of money on equipment other than we initiated body cameras — I think everyone is supportive of that,” Goethals added.
Cities throughout the Bay Area generally allocate between 30% and 45% of their general funds on the police, with San Francisco spending the lowest at roughly 10% of its general fund and Hayward being the highest at 46% of its general fund.
Calls to defund police departments are being made throughout the country in response to the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
During the meeting, councilmembers also defended the Police Activities League in response to multiple calls to defund it. PAL offers various youth programs that councilmembers said are crucial in building trust between the community and police.
“PAL is part of the solution, not the problem,” said Vice Mayor Eric Rodriguez.
Rodriguez, like his colleagues, did not hesitate to adopt the budget as proposed and pointed to the upcoming study sessions as the forum for future discussions on potential changes to policing in the city.
“We need to approve this budget as is, but we need to begin a very lengthy conversation where we’re not only looking at the budget, but also looking at our policies,” he said. “Right now is the time. I’m very excited to start that line of thinking and our Police Department, which is already outstanding, will only get better.”
