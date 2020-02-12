Ari Delay has been appointed as the new San Bruno fire chief, effective Feb. 18.
“Chief Delay has demonstrated a strong sense of knowledge and experience in fire services and stood out as an excellent addition to lead the San Bruno Fire Department,” City Manager Jovan Grogan said in a press release.
Delay is replacing former fire Chief Dave Cresta, who retired in December. Since Cresta’s retirement, Battalion Chief Mike Kennedy has served as the acting fire chief.
Delay brings over 28 years of experience in the fire service and comes to San Bruno from the Coastside Fire Protection District/CAL Fire in Half Moon Bay, where he served for the past 24 years as a firefighter paramedic, fire captain and battalion chief, according to the release. Delay has also served as chief of the La Honda Fire Brigade and has worked for the U.S. Forest Service.
Delay was born in La Honda, where he currently resides with his wife Julie and his two children.
“Being chosen to serve as fire chief for the city of San Bruno is a tremendous honor,” Delay said in the release. “This is a team of highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a great community.”
