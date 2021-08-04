A Mountain View parolee pleaded guilty July 30 to indecent exposure and annoying a child under 18 for an incident that took place at Half Moon Bay High School March 22.
On that date, at about 2 p.m., the man, later identified as Jose Salazar-Camacho, exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl while parked in his vehicle. A similar incident took place in Atherton two days later, in which a man pulled up next to a girl while she was riding her bike home from school and exposed himself. Salazar-Camacho was identified and arrested, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
He faces up to two years in county jail and will have to register as a sex offender, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
