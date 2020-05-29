A transient was arrested for commercial burglary, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance early Thursday morning after deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a report of a burglary at a dental office at 485 Broadway in Millbrae.
At about 5:30 a.m., the man, identified as David Scott Smith, 35, was allegedly observed inside the business and ran. After a short foot pursuit, he was arrested but resisted forcefully, injuring a deputy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He had burglary tools, items stolen from the office and what was suspected to be methamphetamine, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
