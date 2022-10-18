Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
“Making the switch from methane helps all our communities and region address some of the fastest growing sources of heat-trapping pollutants responsible for our changing climate,” San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine, who also is a Peninsula Clean Energy co-founder, said in a press release.
Peninsula Clean Energy is a local joint powers authority providing energy for San Mateo County and the city of Los Banos, founded in 2016 to offer lower and more sustainable energy. While PCE provides the electricity, Pacific Gas and Electric does the billing and also maintains the infrastructure. PCE is offering a Zero Percent Loan program with interest-free financing for up to $10,000 per home for projects that install electric heat pump equipment, including water heaters, heating, ventilation and air conditioning units, according to PCE.
The loans would last for two to 10 years and be repaid on monthly electric bills for PCE customers who are a homeowner. To qualify, people must have a zero past-due balance on their past three PG&E billing statements. The loans do not require a credit check. PCE requires customers to work with an approved contractor to be eligible for zero percent loans, which include Alternative HVAC Solutions, Awesome Plumbing, Building Efficiency, Caccia Plumbing and DG Heating & Air Conditioning, according to the PCE website. Contractors can also apply by email to be on the list. PCE CEO Jan Pepper said the new loan program saves hundreds of dollars by forgoing interest rates. It also helps people acquire the electric appliances needed to meet state and local requirements.
“It’s an opportunity to help people,” Pepper said. “We are going to get the money back, and as they come back, we can provide more loans.”
Pepper said PCE is funding the program through its reserves built up over the years, with the funding part of a larger strategy to offer programs to help customers. PCE provides other incentives for acquiring used electric vehicles and a home upgrade program. The PCE board has allocated a million dollars to launch the loan program, around 100 loans. If the program is popular, Pepper said staff could come back to the board to authorize more money.
In addition to the loans, PCE is offering new rebates of up to $3,500 for installing an electric heat pump HVAC unit and is increasing current rebates to $3,000 for installing a heat pump water heater. Additional rebates of up to $1,000 are available for income-qualified residents through the California Alternate Rates for Energy and Family Electric Rate Assistance, which are state programs that offer discounts on electricity bills if you meet certain income requirements. A $1,500 electrical panel rebate is also available.
The additional financial help comes as many San Mateo County cities pass stricter building codes. Called reach codes, they are local ordinances that exceed the state’s requirements for energy building codes, like replacing appliances. Many cities are considering or mandating new building construction appliances be all-electric, while San Mateo wants to be a climate leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and is pushing for more requirements in older buildings when replacing applicants. From 2005 to 2017, San Mateo achieved an 18% decrease in emissions after adopting electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles and improved energy efficiency and water conservation. According to the city, transportation accounts for 50% of greenhouse gas emissions in San Mateo, followed by electricity and natural gas use in buildings at 34% of emissions. However, the upfront upgrade costs can be a barrier to conversion for residents, as prices can often run into tens of thousands of dollars. Requiring electric equipment may increase upfront project costs and have a long-term impact on utility costs, while not all homeowners have discretionary income for replacements, according to a San Mateo city staff report.
