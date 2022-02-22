New construction in Half Moon Bay must be all-electric moving forward and all gas use will be banned by 2045 as part of newly passed reach codes in the city’s bid to meet local and state climate change targets.
“The city has now taken a step that goes beyond what’s required by the state and that is to not allow gas in new construction. It’s big because that’s what contributes to our carbon footprint and climate change. It sets the stage for the next 25 years as the state has a goal to be carbon neutral by 2045,” City Manager Bob Nisbet said.
Under the ordinance, all new commercial and residential construction appliances must be electric with no new fuel gas hookups. Any appliance replaced in an existing building must also be electric, and all fuel gas lines must be capped or decommissioned by 2045.
The new ordinance now focuses on new construction and no longer includes provisions related to remodeled construction or replacing gas appliances in existing buildings. Exemptions remain for ADUs and JADUs. It also includes greenhouse exemptions for existing and new greenhouses, a change from the previous iteration, which only offered existing greenhouses. No existing electric residential or non-residential buildings can be converted to mixed-fuel use. However, the city included flexibility for in-process applicants for new construction undertaking new mixed-fuel buildings.
The city hopes the move to electric appliances will address climate change and greenhouse gas emissions goals in reaching carbon-neutral. California has committed to going carbon neutral by 2045, which means it must have a net balance of emitting carbon and absorbing carbon. The city has found 48% of Half Moon Bay’s greenhouse gas emissions come from energy use in buildings, with 80% of those emissions generated from natural gas and propane-powered energy. Most other greenhouse gas emissions, 45%, come from car transportation. Half Moon Bay has said significant reductions are needed to meet state greenhouse gas emission targets.
The city noted costs for all-electric new construction are on par with or less than those for mixed-fuel construction in the Half Moon Bay climate zone. Natural gas pipelines can also result in fires and explosions and increased health risk for asthma, according to the city.
As of 2021, around 13 cities in San Mateo County have passed reach code ordinance changes in the last two years, with more looking at options.
Strong opinions for and against the ordinance were shared over the past year with the city, resulting in several changes and delays in passing an ordinance. Half Moon Bay was ready to pass the law in late December. However, extensive discussion led to the City Council voting 3-2 not to adopt it. Instead, it discussed providing more exemptions and looser restrictions. The councilmembers voting for the delay cited financial costs to homeowners and businesses for replacing gas with electric devices, lack of public support and potential overstepping of city laws. It also was concerned about requirements for major or minor remodels. The city introduced the new ordinance Feb. 1, with the second reading occurring Feb. 15.
“We’ve worked on this for the entire year. It was a very public process,” Nisbet said.
Nisbet said the city’s building permit process would not change dramatically, except ensuring applications follow electric requirements.
The ordinance passed 4-1, with Councilmember Harvey Rarback voting against it. The ordinance takes effect 30 days after its initial Feb. 15 passage. Rarback wanted to see stronger ordinance provisions in the bill around remodels and fewer exemptions. He has previously noted the seriousness of climate change requires more action to ensure Half Moon Bay does its part to reduce greenhouse gases.
“I voted no two weeks ago, and I want to make sure that my no vote is recorded,” Rarback said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.