Half Moon Bay has passed the first reading of an ordinance implementing stricter electric reach codes by a close 3-2 vote, citing a need to protect the climate for future generations.
“We owe it to our children and grandchildren to address climate change, and contrary to what you may have heard today, it’s incontrovertible that greenhouse gas emission is causing climate change,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
The new ordinance requires all newly constructed buildings must be built with all-electric design 30 days after the ordinance adoption. Major and minor remodels of residential buildings must be electric starting in 2023, while major remodels of non-residential and mixed-use buildings must be electric by 2025. New appliances installed in buildings must be all-electric 30 days after ordinance adoption, and all gas lines must be capped by 2045. Exceptions for commercial greenhouses are until 2030, wastewater treatment plants until 2045 and participants in certain PG&E’s income-qualified programs until 2027.
The move away from fuel gas and propane toward electric alternatives is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2045 in the fight against climate change. Building energy in 2017 accounted for 48% of greenhouse gas emissions generated within city limits, with 80% of those emissions due to fuel gas, namely natural gas, in buildings, staff said.
However, some councilmembers were worried about mandating changes too quickly and the cost increases, with Mayor Robert Brownstone and Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez voting no. Jimenez was concerned about how vulnerable communities and the elderly would deal with the cost increases of switching. However, he acknowledged the ordinance could help the environment. He asked the city to provide financial assistance to help people make the transition through the changes at their own pace.
Vice Mayor Debbie Ruddock said addressing climate change was of the utmost importance to mitigate effects on the world. She encouraged decreasing carbon emissions and transitioning away from harmful practices now, with everybody required to do their part.
“We are already in the midst of transformative changes, and the 2030s are going to be seriously disruptive,” Ruddock said.
“I believe we are doing a good thing by approving this ordinance, but I’m also thinking about the people that are going to be affected by it. I’m stuck,” Jimenez said.
Brownstone agreed there were not enough rebates and money available to subsidize the changes. Brownstone thought there was enough public pushback to the ordinance that it would not pass if put on a ballot initiative or a referendum based on public comments.
“I’m caught between pushing my concerns about the environment and making these mandates that folks aren’t ready for because maybe we have not educated people enough or prepared them or are pushing things to happen at a quick pace, and I’m not sure voters are trusting our handling of this,” Brownstone said.
Councilmember Deborah Penrose said it was important electric appliances have more cost friendlier options, and she hopes reach code ordinances will provide further incentives for technology innovation.
Some public speakers favored the ordinance for the environmental benefits and the public health benefits of switching away from gas stoves. Others argued the costs for ordinance enforcement were too much or waiting longer until the cost of appliances lowered.
The process of refining and adopting reach code ordinances has taken the better part of a year. The city has held multiple meetings since February on the topic. It held study sessions Sept. 21 and Oct. 5, with public outreach conducted June through September. It held a Nov. 16 public hearing that resulted in more input and changes from the council. The Dec. 7 council meeting was the first reading of the ordinance. The city has said it will spend around $90,000 for the retrofit of city facilities. The second reading of the ordinance is Dec. 21. If adopted, the ordinance would become effective 30 days later.
