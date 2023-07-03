A 94-unit, fully affordable housing proposal was recently approved in Redwood City through Senate Bill 35, state legislation that allows projects to move forward after city staff review without public hearings.
Sand Hill Property Company, the applicant behind the project proposal, plans to build a 94-unit for-rent residential building at 1304 Middlefield Road. The 30,415-square-foot, seven-story building will include a mix of unit sizes from studios to two-bedroom apartments, a community room with a kitchen, computer lab, a multi-use wellness space, outdoor gathering area with a community garden and offices for property management and residents services.
Once complete, units will be listed at 80% below market rate or lower. According to a project narrative, Sand Hill plans to serve community members earning at extremely low, very low and low-income levels. Those income levels range from around $39,000 to $104,400 annually for one person, according to updated state data.
The site was previously owned by Rise City Church which used the lot for about three days a year as the stage for the Bethlehem AD nativity scene. The church also allowed the nonprofit Street Life Ministries to use the lot to distribute clothes and food to homeless community members.
“The SHP Foundation is open to allowing the use of the site for both Bethlehem AD and Street Life Ministries before we begin construction, in addition to brainstorming on ways to keep these community activities going in the future,” read Sand Hill’s project narrative.
The project was approved ministerially by the city’s zoning administrator April 17 with a modified ministerial approval May 16. Under Senate Bill 35, legislation approved in 2017 encouraging and supporting affordable housing development, the application qualified for a streamlined ministerial review process without a public review.
No other SB 35 projects are currently being considered but staff believe one may come forward later in the year at 1580 Maple St. That 1.5-acre site was acquired by the city from the county as part of a land swap agreement in 2021. The county is taking the lead on the project with plans to build 110 fully affordable homes on the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.