Plans for a 100% affordable housing project on Redwood City’s Middlefield Road have been submitted for review to the city’s Planning Department earlier this month.
Sand Hill Property Company, applicant behind the project proposal, is looking to build a 94-unit residential building at 1304 Middlefield Road. The 30,415-square-foot, seven-story tall building would include a mix of unit sizes from studios to two-bedroom apartments, a community room with a kitchen, computer lab, a multiuse wellness space, outdoor gathering area with a community garden and offices for property management and residents services.
