Daily Journal local education generic logo

The debate around ethnic studies has found its way to the San Mateo Union High School District after more than 800 emailed letters were sent to district officials demanding a review of its curriculum, which some say tells students what to think rather than how to think and potentially pins people against each other based on identity.

The district’s ethnic studies curriculum wasn’t on the agenda for last Thursday’s Board of Trustees meeting but officials were forced to address the issue after hundreds of parents and community members shared two separate concerns. Some alleged that the district’s courses minimize the plight of Jewish people. Alliance for Constructive Ethnic Studies, a nonpartisan coalition of 10,000 parents, teachers and community members from varying ethnic, political and religious backgrounds, argues the curriculum uses a narrow ideology that tells students what to think.

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription