Editor,
First, I’d like to make one correction to an otherwise well-balanced and well-written article “Ethnic studies debate in San Mateo Union” by Sierra Lopez in the Feb. 15 edition of the Daily Journal. The Liberated Ethnic Studies Curriculum came into being after the first and second drafts of the Ethnic Studies Manual Curriculum produced under supervision of an advisory committee was soundly rejected by Californians for their racial divisiveness, pure pro-Marxist ideology, anti-Americanism, antisemitism and jargon filled language. Not waiting for the third draft, most of the advisory committee united under the name Liberated and came up with the LESC, which has now been pushed through California’s school districts while being nothing more than a compilation of the rejected first two drafts.
