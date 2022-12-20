Growing up, Central County Fire Capt. Herman Barahona remembers feeling grateful to receive a gift from Santa Claus on Christmas — but now he feels able to give that joy back to the community.
For the past 18 years, Barahona has run the Holiday Toy Drive for the Central County Fire Department where he collects toys at all the fire stations and around 30 businesses and public locations between Burlingame, Hillsborough and Millbrae.
“I am very blessed to have the best career and it’s a dream come true, which enables me to give back to the community and affect the children in the community that needs toys,” Barahona said. “This year, because people are getting laid off and the economy is getting worse, we are getting a lot more requests for toys.”
More than 325 barrels of toys were collected last year. The toy drive is unique because they stay in the county for people in need, he said. The toys are also donated to about 12 charitable organizations around the county.
“Most people buy stuff for little kids but a lot of times teenagers are left out,” Barahona said, who suggests buying sporting goods or other things older kids would enjoy.
He isn’t the only person dedicated to helping children in need of holiday toys around the county. John Kevranian, owner of Nuts for Candy in Burlingame, has been participating in the holiday toy drive at his store on Broadway for the past 25 years.
He collected 25 barrels last year and his goal this year is 50. With a week left until Christmas, he only has filled 15 barrels and is hoping to get a last-minute rush of donations. Over the years, he said he’s donated around 15,000 toys to the community. The fire department is looking for unwrapped gifts that can be dropped off at his store or bought inside, he added.
“Due to inflation, it is difficult for a lot of families to afford more toys this year,” Kevranian said. “It makes a big difference in families’ lives and their holiday experience when they receive these toys.”
On the other side of the county, Redwood City firefighter Josh Williams, who drives his station’s ladder truck, drove Santa Claus around North Fair Oaks in Redwood City dropping off gifts and books from Wednesday, Dec. 14, to Friday, Dec. 17.
Williams, who has been involved in the program for about a decade previously said, “It’s probably both the most humbling and rewarding thing that I do in the fire department.”
It is a joint effort between the Redwood City Fire Department, Redwood City police, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol. They work together with more than 50 volunteers, including 10 volunteer Santa’s helpers to deliver presents. They are helping more than 500 families this year.
Volunteers shop for the families, they are told how many kids are in the family and their age group, and then volunteers wrap up the gifts. Every kid gets a book, a stuffed animal, a primary toy, a secondary toy and a stocking stuffer. However, Williams is concerned that donations this year are down from previous ones and more families are requesting help.
The Redwood City Fire Department uses funds from its Create-A-Smile program to buy the gifts they may need for the toy drive for the age groups that have been limited. The fund helps fill needs as they are observed in the community. For instance, if firefighters on a call see someone sleeping on the ground or in need of a mattress or other necessity, it is funded by the program. It gives the department an opportunity to help out in unfortunate circumstances, Williams said.
This year will be special because the fire and police departments will be visiting children at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford and will bring donations. The past two years, they weren’t able to visit the children because of COVID-19 protocol.
Residents looking to donate can do so at any time, he said, because the department accepts donations year-round and this year’s donations will go toward next year.
All donations and toys go to local children and families year-round though the majority of the donations are given out during the holidays.
Visit the Redwood City website at redwoodcity.org/departments/parks-recreation-and-community-services/human-services/holiday-toy-book-program-sign-ups for more information on donating to the toy and book drive.
