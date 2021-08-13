An event Aug. 21 in San Mateo’s Central Park is being organized by youth aligned with Citizens Climate Lobby and will feature speakers such as state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, Supervisor Dave Pine and San Mateo Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla.
The event will take place 2-5 p.m. Citizens Climate Lobby is pushing for a carbon fee and dividend to help reduce emissions.
