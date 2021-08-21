Editor,
The thoughtful letter by Henry Huang a couple of weeks ago about the impact of climate change on our wildfire dangers got my attention. Then the notice of a youth group aligned with Citizens Climate Lobby holding an event in Central Park in San Mateo this Saturday, Aug. 21, from 2-5 p.m. popped up in your local briefs.
What a great chance to support our concerned young people by listening to the goal they have for a carbon fee and dividend, that will be the big push that allows us to tame our climate and wildfires and floods.
Hope to see you at this outdoor event.
Joan Donovan
San Mateo
