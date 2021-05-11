Caltrain will hold a public hearing later this month to get feedback on a proposal to extend its monthly pass fare discount to 2023.
Currently, a 20% discount on the monthly pass is in place through September 2021.
The proposal — which would extend the discount through June 30, 2023 — aims to provide financial relief for Caltrain riders and encourage people to take the train as they return to work.
Other proposed fare changes include reducing the adult one-way Clipper discount from 55 cents to 25 cents; three incremental fare increases that alternate between increasing the base fare by 50 cents and the zone fare by 25 cents; and increasing the Go Pass by 5% every other year.
The public will be able to provide feedback on these additional proposals, though they are not part of the public hearing.
A public meeting discussing the proposed fare changes will take place May 20 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom at join.zoom.us or by phone at (669) 900-6833. The webinar ID is 971 6867 0624 and passcode 240979 to join.
The hearing takes place 2:30 p.m. May 24 during a finance committee meeting for the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, which owns and operates Caltrain.
That meeting can be accessed via Zoom or by phone at (669) 900-6833 with webinar ID 933 8892 7360 and passcode 790810 to join.
People can submit comments before the hearing by completing an online form at samtranscore.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9EmYkYowochv0Ts, by emailing changes@caltrain.com, by phone at (800) 660-4287 (TTY (650) 508-6448) or by mail to Board Secretary, Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board, P.O. Box 3006, San Carlos, CA 94070-1306.
People needing translation or interpretation should call Caltrain at (800) 660-4287 at least three days before the meeting for assistance.
For more information visit caltrain.com/riderinfo/2021ProposedFareChanges.html.
