Elected officials in San Mateo, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties days before the deadline have struck a deal to place a sales tax for Caltrain on the November ballot.
Announced Tuesday by a Caltrain board subcommittee, the latest plan is to place a “clean” tax measure on the ballot that does not include conditions for changes to Caltrain’s governance structure — a major sticking point between San Mateo County and its two neighbors. Governance issues are instead being addressed in a separate resolution to be considered by the Caltrain board Thursday.
The new approach is in contrast to an alternative measure approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in July. It included various conditions that San Mateo County officials described as “illegal” and would make the tax “unwinnable.”
“This is a much more workable approach,” said Dave Pine, chair of the Caltrain board and a member of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. “The proposal is in the best interest of Caltrain and riders in the region.”
For the eighth-cent sales tax to be placed on the ballot, it needs approval from the boards of supervisors and transit boards in the three counties as well as the Caltrain board.
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved placing a “clean” measure on the ballot, which the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors did earlier this year.
During Tuesday’s meeting, board President Cindy Chavez said each of the remaining boards needed to approve the tax will have the opportunity to do so before the Aug. 7 deadline. Only the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is not scheduled to meet before the deadline, but has indicated it will hold a special meeting Friday, Chavez said.
“I appreciate that folks weren’t afraid to roll up their sleeves, keep talking and get us to ‘yes,’” Chavez said.
The proposed tax would generate $108 million for Caltrain annually, which supporters say is needed to keep the railroad running amid the ongoing financial crisis and also realize plans to significantly expand service within the next 20 years. Unlike most transit agencies, Caltrain does not yet have a dedicated source of revenue.
Officials in Santa Clara and San Francisco counties have long complained that Caltrain’s current structure is unfair because it grants San Mateo County too much control over the railroad.
While the Caltrain board, which decides policy, has equal representation among the three counties it serves, the railroad is managed by SamTrans, San Mateo County’s bus agency, and is legally entitled to that role as long as it chooses. That’s because San Mateo County advanced funds for both Santa Clara and San Francisco counties for the purchase of the right-of-way from Southern Pacific railroad and to this day is owed $20 million.
The resolution going before the Caltrain board Thursday includes nine proposed rules or bylaws aimed at addressing governance concerns.
According to the resolution, the Caltrain board each fiscal year with a simply majority may approve up to $40 million in tax revenue — less than half of what is expected to be generated each year — for operations or capital repair of the railroad and go beyond that amount with a supermajority. That arrangement would be in place until a governance solution is reached and then the Caltrain board would be free to allocate all tax revenue with a majority vote.
The resolution proposes having a majority of Caltrain board members appoint an executive director of the agency — SamTrans currently has that responsibility — as well as an independent counsel and auditor.
The resolution also says the Caltrain board will “initiate efforts” to reimburse San Mateo County for its investment in the railroad if the tax measure is approved.
While Pine has signed off on the proposed resolution, one of the other Caltrain board members representing San Mateo County is not yet satisfied with it.
Charles Stone, also the Belmont vice mayor, said San Mateo County should be made whole regardless of whether the tax measure is approved. And he wants the resolution to clarify San Mateo County cannot be paid back with its own tax dollars.
“I’m not sure if the revenue dollars would be used to pay the debt. That’s a non-starter if it is,” Stone said, describing that arrangement as using San Mateo County tax dollars to repay San Mateo County taxpayers.
Stone also said the rule about withholding funds until a governance solution is reached “does not appear to jive with the joint powers agreement.”
“Money isn’t supposed to be subject to being held hostage by the counties that don’t want to spend it,” Stone said.
Stone said the new arrangement has him feeling encouraged and hopeful for the first time in three weeks, but added it’s by no means a done deal.
“It’s not the fait accompli that people think it is,” he said.
This fiasco with Caltrain tells you everything you need to know to vote NO against any new tax for Caltrain. Do you seriously want to give this entity any more money with the management of the train in complete chaos. SF supervisors want control of the money and governance and were willing to let Caltrain die in order to get that power. Let's show Supervisor Peskin what we think of him and his maneuvers by voting NO on a tax these idiots are thinking is already a done deal.
