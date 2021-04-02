A landmark piece of Peninsula property is on the sales block with the listing of Bing Crosby’s family home in Hillsborough for $13.75 million.
The 3-acre property at 101 Robin Road was built in 1930 and purchased in 1963 by the award-winning actor, entertainer and crooner most famous for singing his classic rendition of “White Christmas.”
Crosby’s family lived at the property before moving to another Hillsborough mansion, where his wife Kathryne still resides. The 101 Robin Road site was most recently occupied by Paul and Suzanne Roche.
The English Tudor mansion is roughly 10,000 square feet, featuring 10 bedrooms and 10.5 bathrooms, a ballroom, an assortment of other private spaces, heated pool, three-car garage and spacious grounds, according to the listing.
“The oak studded grounds with mature gardens and lots of space to explore combined with a grand English Manor make this home a magical enclave,” according to the listing.
Though it was built roughly 80 years ago, the site was refurbished and renovated in 2014 and the floors were refinished this year — however, all updates were carefully intended to respect the original craftsmanship, according to the listing.
To further honor Crosby’s legacy, the house while occupied by the Roches hosted a variety of performances and fundraisers for the music education advocacy organization Jazz at the Ballroom.
“This estate is one of the Peninsula’s most storied residences and grand entertaining venues,” said the listing.
Crosby, who died in 1977 at the age of 74, was one of the world’s most accomplished entertainers. His rendition of “White Christmas,” first recorded in 1941, has sold more than 50 million copies across the globe. He won a best acting Academy Award in 1944 for his role in “Going My Way” and regularly starred in top-performing films from 1935 to 1950.
Crosby purchased the Hillsborough home in 1963 for $175,000 with intent of raising his family away from the distractions of Hollywood, according to news reports from the time.
One accounting of the original sale claimed Crosby was approached by the former owner following a round of golf and invited to see the property, according to the listing.
“As soon as Bing saw the grand foyer with the wide oak staircase and impressive leaded glass picture window and door looking out to the tremendous lawn, the home was sold. There is no doubt that the ballroom was the scene of ‘White Christmas’ sing-a-longs during the Crosby’s holiday season,” said the listing.
