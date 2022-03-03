The Belmont City Council has prioritized more equity and inclusion in government, forming a culture committee for events and potentially updating its short-term rental policy for the upcoming year.
The council used its Feb. 23 strategic planning workshop to set future priorities and the vision for the city over the next three to five years. Councilmembers went over goals and plans around infrastructure, economic development and housing, finances, public safety and quality of life. The council wanted to increase diversity, equity and inclusion as a city ethos in decision making and staffing. Councilmember Davina Hurt said highlighting progress in diversity would help people recognize the city’s achievements.
“We know all of the great work and collaboration that’s happening and how many years it’s taken us to get to this level, but if people were just to look on the top of our diversity, for example, within our city staff, there may be questions,” Hurt said.
Mayor Julia Mates wanted a more inclusive community across ethnic backgrounds, accessibility and income levels, like ensuring a diverse city staff.
“We need to make sure the people we already have in Belmont feel the community is thoughtful of them,” Mates said.
Mates supported having more city events like the recent Lunar New Year event. She suggested having a volunteer culture committee to help oversee and run events about the city’s history and heritage. She asked the city to begin looking at how the city can help organize volunteers and provide more support for a volunteer-based organization.
“We do have people who want to engage and volunteer, and so that’s another way to get people involved,” Mates said.
Hurt supported a culture committee and Belmont being more active in organizing volunteers for events.
“I know we are busy, but the quality of life, the diversity of this community and giving back in those public spaces is top of mind,” Hurt said of future priorities.
Several councilmembers also wanted stricter short-term rentals policy and more punishments for people who violate neighborhood standards. Councilmember Warren Lieberman supported having policies requiring rentals to be 30 days or longer or requiring owners be on the property when renting it for a few days.
“When people buy their homes, they don’t typically agree to live next to a hotel,” Lieberman said.
“Folks who do it in areas like ours need to make sure their tenants are not throwing parties until two in the morning every night or leaving trash around,” Councilmember Charles Stone said.
The city will explore available options, while Lieberman and Stone will take part in a subcommittee to consider policy changes.
Lieberman suggested more dialogue between Belmont, Stanford and Notre Dame de Namur University about quality of life initiatives, which Stone supported.
“Things are about to change, and Stanford is coming into the picture. It seems to me we have a wonderful opportunity to reset the relationship between the university and the city,” Lieberman said, referring to a recent agreement for Stanford University to work toward purchasing the longtime Belmont university.
The council praised its police department for its work over the past few years in improving and enhancing services and programs to meet modern times. Hurt, part of the public safety subcommittee that updated policing and public safety policies, highlighted the committee’s work. Belmont created a Crisis Assessment, Response and Education program to respond to calls involving mental health crises. C.A.R.E. has three officers with specialized training who follow up with victims and family members to offer support after a mental health crisis. The city is now looking to add additional staff to manage health responses for its C.A.R.E. program and purchase communication equipment to meet federal requirements.
“I think our town of Belmont is doing a good job and always improving,” Hurt said.
