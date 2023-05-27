The feedback period has opened on the scope of the environmental study for the proposed master plan for the renovation and revitalization of the existing property by Stanford University on the campus currently occupied by Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, the city announced this week.
The public can comment by regular mail, email or in person at a June 6, 2023, Planning Commission public meeting.
The campus site is located at 1500 Ralston Ave. in Belmont.
Stanford entered into an option for a purchase agreement with Notre Dame de Namur University in September 2021 to work toward Stanford’s purchase of the 46-acre campus. On Oct. 5, 2022, Stanford submitted an application to the city for a conceptual development plan and development agreement for the property.
In its proposal, Stanford details its plans to renovate and revitalize the campus with continued academic uses, related on-site housing, and other academic support facilities. Stanford’s proposed long-range master plan spans three decades after purchase. At present, no development permits and/or physical improvements to the site are planned.
