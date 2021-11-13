South San Francisco sealed the deal this week on plans to build a new 82-unit affordable housing development for senior citizens in addition to restoring and preserving the city’s historic firehouse.
The new apartments will be adjacent to the firehouse at 201 Baden Ave., partially wrapping around the structure built in 1948. The city Wednesday approved the sale of both the firehouse, which will be repurposed for commercial use by a local architecture firm, and the surrounding city-owned property to a nonprofit affordable housing developer. The developer will purchase the next-door KFC-Taco Bell, joining the lots for the new building, which will retain the fast-food restaurant as a ground floor tenant.
While exact plans for the housing have yet to be determined, the units will be affordable largely to those earning roughly half of median income for the area, the developer indicated. That would put rents in the $1,600 neighborhood for units intended for a single resident, given the median income for households of one currently just north of $100,000 countywide.
“It will be very deeply affordable,” Nell Selander, Economic and Community Development Department deputy director, said. “I think it is very much in line with the senior population in South City that really needs this.”
The city’s 65 and older population has recently increased at a rate greater than overall population growth, accounting for more than 16% of the population in 2019 compared with 13% in 2010, according to census data.
“This is not just an affordable below-market complex, but it’s a very much-needed senior complex,” Councilmember Eddie Flores said, noting the enlarging demographic.
The city has been searching for a developer for the site since at least 2017, working with four others before landing on Eden Housing, which will construct and maintain the homes. Persuading Harman Management Corporation, the owner of the fast-food restaurant, to sell the property was a key challenge and the deal was made possible largely by the city agreeing to allow a drive-thru to be incorporated into the future design, Selander said.
Construction is planned to begin in 2023 with an estimated 2025 completion. A final design for the building, including height and square footage was not released, and it was noted the type of fast-food restaurant incorporated in the development could change.
The city-owned portion of the lot to be built into housing will be sold for $1 to the developer, given the future use. The city also plans to loan the developer up to $4.5 million for the effort, and state funding could assist the affordable housing aspect as well.
The firehouse will be sold to Firehouse Work LLC for $1.025 million. Group 4 Architecture, Research + Planning, Inc. will use the space as its new headquarters, and plans to register the building as a historic structure. The firehouse was used up until 2006 when the fire department moved into a larger facility in correlation with the city’s growth.
“Through this partnership, we are not only preserving history by maintaining the old central fire station, but also creating a significant affordable housing development for our senior citizens,” South San Francisco Mayor Mark Addiego said in a statement. “Certainly a win-win for our residents and for honoring our city’s past.”
