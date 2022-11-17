The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors District 2 seat up for grabs in last week’s election will be held by school board trustee and social worker Noelia Corzo, who declared victory Thursday.
Corzo, who works with people with developmental disabilities and was serving her second term as a trustee on the San Mateo-Foster City School District board, had 19,780 votes as of the latest results released by the county, or 51.1% of the total. That was compared to 18,904 votes, or about 48.9%, for her opponent, Belmont Councilmember Charles Stone.
In a statement declaring her victory, Corzo’s campaign pointed to efforts to reach out to communities like monolingual Mandarin and Spanish speakers as a factor in the win despite her opponent raising more than three times as much money and receiving endorsements from many of the county’s elected leaders.
“You made your voice heard, and I will repeat what we’ve been saying all along — representation matters,” Corzo said. “It is at the heart of our democracy, and it’s a promise we’ve struggled to live up to.”
Stone conceded to Corzo via email Thursday, saying in a post on social media, “I’ll be rooting for her because I already root for San Mateo County and she is now one of a handful of people entrusted with its future.”
District 2 in San Mateo County includes the cities of San Mateo, Foster City and most of Belmont. Corzo will replace Carole Groom, who has held the seat on the board since being elected in 2010.
