We are not kitten you when we say you need to run, not walk to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA for a mammoth dose of cute and unfettered happiness. It’s nearing the end of kitten season and we still have a surplus of frolicking fluff balls who are in need of a good home. Mini panther black cats, orange and brown tabbies, calicos, whatever type of cat you want; we have it in the pint size kitten model. Diminutive in stature, but not in spirit, kittens are guaranteed to keep you entertained and once they grow up, you’ll have a faithful feline companion for life. Does the pitter-patter of tiny kitten feet and soft meowing make you weak in the knees? Then come visit us right meow and take your pick from the oodles of kittens we have available for adoption. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet our available kittens. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

