Queen Verona

Queen Verona 

Bow down and kiss the paw! Queen Verona is looking for a new palace and some willing servants aka adopters, to obey her pawthority. This 12-year-old spayed female orange tabby is regal in attitude (aren’t most cats though), but she does appreciate attention and pets from mere mortals, especially if they present her with gifts of scrumptious wet food. Verona’s ideal home would be quiet and relaxed with no other animals or young children. Are you ready to roll out the red carpet and wet food for a feline empress and shower her with adoration and cries of “Long live the queen?” Ask for Verona ID# A893175. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Verona. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription