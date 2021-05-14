Bow down and kiss the paw! Queen Verona is looking for a new palace and some willing servants aka adopters, to obey her pawthority. This 12-year-old spayed female orange tabby is regal in attitude (aren’t most cats though), but she does appreciate attention and pets from mere mortals, especially if they present her with gifts of scrumptious wet food. Verona’s ideal home would be quiet and relaxed with no other animals or young children. Are you ready to roll out the red carpet and wet food for a feline empress and shower her with adoration and cries of “Long live the queen?” Ask for Verona ID# A893175. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Verona. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
