Booboo Bear is a senior lady with impeccable manners. This 9-year-old spayed female chow chow mix is polite and well versed in sit, stay, come and shake. Despite her age, Booboo Bear is a high-energy dog who loves new adventures. She also enjoys meeting new people. In face people are her favorite thing ... other dogs, not so much. Because Booboo prefers the company of humans to canines, she needs to be the only animal in a home. Due to her exuberant personality, she would do best in a home with no young children. Looking for a spirited gal who has a zest for life? Ask for Booboo Bear ID#A891598. Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA is open for adoptions by appointment. Please call (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Booboo Bear. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.

