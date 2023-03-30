We are simply gob smacked that Jay hasn’t been adopted yet. This 4-year-old male guinea pig is a dreamboat pet. Jay is fond of cuddles and long chats in his native guinea pig wheek. His perfect home would provide him with plenty of space to roam, heaps of fresh hay and an abundance of yummy veggies. Jay’s favorite treat is a handful of crisp parsley. This piggie would prefer to be the only guinea pig in the house. He wants you all to himself. Looking for a snuggly pet? Ask for Jay ID# A924643. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Jay. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
- Pet of the week
